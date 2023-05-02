Husson women’s lacrosse preparing for NAC Tournament run

No. 2 Eagles to face No. 3 Maine Maritime on Saturday at SUNY Canton
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s North Atlantic Conference Championship season, and the Husson women’s lacrosse team is ready to win it all this weekend at SUNY Canton.

No. 2 Eagles to face No. 3 Maine Maritime on Saturday at SUNY Canton
No. 2 Eagles to face No. 3 Maine Maritime on Saturday at SUNY Canton(WABI)

The Eagles finished the conference schedule at 5-1, just one game back of the hosting Kangaroos.

“I am really proud of this team. We’re looking pretty strong. We’re connecting as a team, which I think is really important for our success,” said Devyn Veits, captain.

“We’re super excited to be given the opportunity to play this weekend. We’ve been practicing, playing super hard in our in-conference games to get to this point, so we’re excited for that opportunity,” said Sophia Gomez, captain.

“We’ve been playing really well as a unit. We’ve just been working hard all season. Even in between games, we’re always fixing everything that we need to work on. I think that’s going to help us out a lot this weekend,” said Montanna Carrier, captain.

The process of earning the No. 2 seed has taken time.

“Honestly, it’s just coming in every day making sure we’re putting in the work day in, day out. We have a very young team, so we’ve been trying to make those team-building connections on and off the field,” said Veits.

They’ll face No. 3 Maine Maritime on Saturday.

“We’re excited to play them, and I think there’s going to be a lot of energy. It’s going to be hard for us and them. It’s going to be a tough battle, but it’ll be good,” said Carrier.

The Eagles are ready for the final challenge of the season.

“We are definitely executing really well. It’ll mean a lot to come back with a ring,” said Gomez.

They’re hoping to be the first Husson women’s lacrosse team to win the NAC Championship.

Carrier added that although the Eagles are the No. 2 seed, they still have a chip-on-their-shoulder, underdog approach when looking across the field at their NAC rivals.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

11 inductees in this year’s class
Maine Baseball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
Track and Field Stadium
2023 New England Outdoor Track & Field Championships switching sites
He also coached Bangor High from 1992-1994
Guy Perron, former Maine hockey player and coach, passes away
She will compete in the Senior 8 Level 9 National Championship on Sunday in Kissimmee, Fla.
Oakland gymnast Autumn Everett to compete at Eastern Nationals