Husson women’s lacrosse preparing for NAC Tournament run

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s North Atlantic Conference Championship season, and the Husson women’s lacrosse team is ready to win it all this weekend at SUNY Canton.

The Eagles finished the conference schedule at 5-1, just one game back of the hosting Kangaroos.

“I am really proud of this team. We’re looking pretty strong. We’re connecting as a team, which I think is really important for our success,” said Devyn Veits, captain.

“We’re super excited to be given the opportunity to play this weekend. We’ve been practicing, playing super hard in our in-conference games to get to this point, so we’re excited for that opportunity,” said Sophia Gomez, captain.

“We’ve been playing really well as a unit. We’ve just been working hard all season. Even in between games, we’re always fixing everything that we need to work on. I think that’s going to help us out a lot this weekend,” said Montanna Carrier, captain.

The process of earning the No. 2 seed has taken time.

“Honestly, it’s just coming in every day making sure we’re putting in the work day in, day out. We have a very young team, so we’ve been trying to make those team-building connections on and off the field,” said Veits.

They’ll face No. 3 Maine Maritime on Saturday.

“We’re excited to play them, and I think there’s going to be a lot of energy. It’s going to be hard for us and them. It’s going to be a tough battle, but it’ll be good,” said Carrier.

The Eagles are ready for the final challenge of the season.

“We are definitely executing really well. It’ll mean a lot to come back with a ring,” said Gomez.

They’re hoping to be the first Husson women’s lacrosse team to win the NAC Championship.

Carrier added that although the Eagles are the No. 2 seed, they still have a chip-on-their-shoulder, underdog approach when looking across the field at their NAC rivals.

