Husson University Art students end semester with an artwalk

Students at Husson University got the chance to showcase their works of art on Tuesday.

As part of their end-of-semester Artwalk, student pieces of various media were displayed in buildings throughout campus.

In addition to student exhibits, one professional artist is showing her work as well as making art with visitors.

Folks at Husson say it’s a great way to end the semester and bring people together.

“It highlights some of the best work that they’ve done this semester, but it’s also really wonderful for me and my colleagues to share in this moment of celebrating the students. So, I think in general, everyone is pretty excited about the event, and it comes at a perfect time during finals week. So, everyone takes an art break, has a few minutes to unwind and appreciate what our students are doing,” said Kathi Smith, associate professor of studio art and art appreciation.

The student artwork on display Tuesday was created in courses offered by the College of Science and Humanities as well as the College of Business.

