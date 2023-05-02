Heavy rain causes Kennebec River to flood

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The heavy rain that passed through the region Monday may be gone but the impact of that weather remains Tuesday afternoon.

The Kennebec River making its way into this parking lot.

With the overflow came logs and debris from the waterway that public works crews were dealing with.

This lower lying area of the city has been susceptible to floods in the past, but those we spoke with said this was different.

“It’s pretty crazy to say the least,” said Sarah Michaud, Waterville resident. “I work upstairs, so I saw this all happening all last night as it got, you know, it wasn’t like this last night, so it’s pretty crazy.”

Ever seen it like this before?

“No, this is my first experience seeing this,” she said.

“Yeah, primarily here in Waterville we deal with flooding on a regular basis, obviously not to this extreme as you can see behind me, but we do deal with a lot of flooding, and it’s pretty common for us today. We obviously got a lot of rain over the last few days, and we’re dealing with some upstream overflow. And, it’s certainly flooded the parking lot here, but nothing we can’t take care of,” said Shawn Esler, Waterville fire chief.

The Waterville fire chief tells TV5 at last report from their county emergency management the water levels had reached their peak and will start to recede over the next few days, even with rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.