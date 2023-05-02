Heavy rain causes Kennebec River to flood

Kennebec River flooding in Waterville
Kennebec River flooding in Waterville(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The heavy rain that passed through the region Monday may be gone but the impact of that weather remains Tuesday afternoon.

The Kennebec River making its way into this parking lot.

With the overflow came logs and debris from the waterway that public works crews were dealing with.

This lower lying area of the city has been susceptible to floods in the past, but those we spoke with said this was different.

“It’s pretty crazy to say the least,” said Sarah Michaud, Waterville resident. “I work upstairs, so I saw this all happening all last night as it got, you know, it wasn’t like this last night, so it’s pretty crazy.”

Ever seen it like this before?

“No, this is my first experience seeing this,” she said.

“Yeah, primarily here in Waterville we deal with flooding on a regular basis, obviously not to this extreme as you can see behind me, but we do deal with a lot of flooding, and it’s pretty common for us today. We obviously got a lot of rain over the last few days, and we’re dealing with some upstream overflow. And, it’s certainly flooded the parking lot here, but nothing we can’t take care of,” said Shawn Esler, Waterville fire chief.

The Waterville fire chief tells TV5 at last report from their county emergency management the water levels had reached their peak and will start to recede over the next few days, even with rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Teacher Appreciation Day at Hancock Grammar School.
Hancock educators recognized for Teacher Appreciation Day
The Village Kitchen
The Village Kitchen serves up homemade food in Hermon
End-of-semester Artwalk at Husson University
Husson University Art students end semester with an artwalk
Passing Showers Overnight