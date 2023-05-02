Hancock educators recognized for Teacher Appreciation Day

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday was Teacher Appreciation Day!

Each year, Stanley Subaru celebrates the holiday by dropping off dozens of care packages at schools throughout Hancock and Waldo counties.

The company also picks one school to highlight. This year, it was Hancock Grammar School.

“I’ve been an educator for 47 years, and we had the toughest time the last two or three years. Our educators really rose to the occasion, and they’re unsung heroes, and I think everyone should be really proud of what they’ve done,” said Rob Liebow, superintendent for Hancock and Lamoine.

The Bud Connection and Hannaford chipped in to give gift bags to each teacher.

“They are really the foundation that a community is built on. They’re in charge of our most precious assets, which are our children. They do it for, sadly, not enough money and not enough support and recognition, and so, it’s a small thing we can do to try to help,” said Mark Politte, owner, Stanley Subaru.

“It’s a tough profession. You don’t go to the gold bank and deposit the gold from that, but you do in your soul. You do in your heart from the kids,” Liebow said.

While no one gets into the profession for praise, teachers say moments like these do make a difference.

“We’re constantly thinking about ways that we can better these kids’ futures. It’s on our mind morning, noon, and night, weekend, summer. We’re constantly thinking about it, so it’s really nice to be recognized,” said Brooke Picard, kindergarten teacher.

“It feels good to be acknowledged by our students today and then we look back and see years – we’ve been teachers long enough to see kids from the years past – appreciate us and still want a hug,” said Ellen Sprague, first grade teacher.

Stanley Subaru is treating every teacher in Hancock County to a free oil change during the month of May. Just bring in your school ID to take advantage of the offer.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.