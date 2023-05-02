Guy Perron, former Maine hockey player and coach, passes away

By Ben Barr
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine hockey player and assistant/associate coach Guy Perron passed away Tuesday, according to Maine officials.

Perron played for the Black Bears from 1986-1990 before going behind the bench with the Black Bears in 1991-1992 and from 2003-2008.

He also coached Bangor High from 1992-1994.

After leaving Orono, he served as an amateur scout for the Colorado Avalanche from 2008-2009.

Perron was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021.

He and local community members started the Teed Off at Cancer golf benefit tournament after his diagnosis.

