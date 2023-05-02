3 Maine airports receive Airport Infrastructure Grants

(WABI) - Three Maine airports will be receiving a combined $460,000 investment for improvements.

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program which is funded by the federal infrastructure law passed by Congress.

The Dexter Regional Airport will receive over $300,000.

The Princeton Municipal Airport is getting more than $112,000.

And, the Stephen A Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley will receive $45,000.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.