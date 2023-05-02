2023 New England Outdoor Track & Field Championships switching sites

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The best local high school outdoor track & field athletes will be even closer to home for this year’s New England Championships.

Bangor will be hosting the event on June 10.

Thornton Academy was originally slated to have the championships, but a conflicting indoor performing arts and fundraising event at T.A. led to parking needs that day.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.