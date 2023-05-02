2 arrested after drug bust in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested in Augusta after authorities found drugs while executing a warrant.

According to Augusta Police Department, officials executed a search warrant at an apartment on Drew St.

During the search they found an undisclosed amount of money, drugs and contraband.

Malik Miller, 36, of Brooklyn, New York was arrested and faces multiple drug related charges.

Tammy Peaslee, 52, of Augusta was also charged.

Miller is being held on a $10,500 bail and Peaslee is being held on $5,500 bail.

