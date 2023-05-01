Winterport five-year-old receives “Make-a-Wish” pop-up camper

Winterport boy gets his pop-up camper wish granted
Winterport boy gets his pop-up camper wish granted
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Adventure awaits for a five-year-old Winterport boy who had his wish granted Monday.

We’ve been following Grayson Witham’s story since December.

Grayson has a rare genetic disorder and recently received a much-needed kidney donation.

Monday, he received a different kind of gift - his own pop-up camper, courtesy of Harvey RV and Make-A-Wish Maine!

After a VIP entrance in his limousine, Grayson was a ball of energy, checking out his new camper and plenty of toys, games, and even cupcakes.

”Oh my gosh, it’s amazing,” Grayson’s mom Brittany Pease said. “He’s been waiting, he goes camping all summer, every summer. He deserves it, it was much, much needed for him. It was heartwarming to see him finally get something after all he’s gone through this year.”

“We kind of wait around and we’re all super-excited,” Harvey RV Sales Associate Hunter Clukey said. “And then when he gets out of the limo and he sees the camper and he lights right up, it’s just a blast for us.”

Grayson and family will take their first trip in the new camper to Damariscotta on Memorial Day weekend.

