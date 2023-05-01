Stillwater Bridge in Old Town temporarily closed

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Stillwater Bridge in Old Town is temporally closed due to a utility problem.

According to Old Town city officials, detours are in place. They did not elaborate on what the issue is with the bridge.

To get to downtown Old Town or Milford, officials say the best options are Exit 193 to Route 2 in Orono. or Exit 199 to Gilman Falls Ave Old Town

