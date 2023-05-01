Rain Tapers Off This Morning, Drier & Brighter This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure passing to our west today will pull an occluded front northward across the state as the day progresses. Rain associated with this will be heavy at times this morning but is expected to gradually taper off from south to north by late morning into the early afternoon as the front moves northward through the state. Drier air moving in behind the front will allow skies to brighten during the afternoon hours, resulting in a much nicer second half of our day. The winds have been very strong with this system too and will continue to be gusty with gusts to 50-60 MPH, especially across the higher terrain, possible through the morning hours then diminish from south to north as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° for highs today. Drier weather is expected during the overnight tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-40s for most spots.

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, over the Great Lakes Region, will slowly drift to the east towards New England Tuesday then through New England Wednesday then to our east on Thursday. This upper level low will keep our weather unsettled through midweek with lots of clouds and scattered showers. Our Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a dry start with an increasing chance for scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be seasonable with temperatures in the 50s to near 60°. As the upper low crosses Southern New England on Wednesday, it will draw cooler air southward for mid week. Wednesday and Thursday will both feature plenty of clouds and scattered showers with highs in the 40s. The upper low will pull away from region late in the week allowing conditions to gradually improve. There’s a slight chance of showers Friday but overall a drier day is expected. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the 50s Friday afternoon. Brighter and warmer weather will return for the weekend.

Today: Rain, heavy at times this morning. Rain will taper off from south to north by late morning into the afternoon. Brightening skies this afternoon. Highs between 51°-61°. East/southeast winds 15-30 MPH with gusts to 50-60 MPH possible this morning then diminishing this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 39°-44°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. Highs between 51°-61°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers. Highs in the 50s.

