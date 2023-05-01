Power outages reported across Maine

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of Mainers are without power Monday due to the weather.

These are the outages from Versant Power and Central Maine Power as of 12:54 p.m:

  • Nearly 9,300 customers of Versant Power are currently without electricity. The company says it expects to restore service to most customers by 10 p.m. Monday.
  • CMP is now showing just over 22,000 customers are without power.

For the most recent outage information from Versant Power, click here.

For the most recent outage information from CMP, click here.

