One seriously injured after Orland crash

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - One woman is seriously injured after a crash along Acadia Highway in Orland Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:15 at the intersection of Upper Falls Road.

State Police tell us the woman driving one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver had minor injuries.

There were no other passengers.

State Police say the road was partially closed for two hours.

