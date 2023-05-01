One dead after Corinna crash

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a crash in Corinna.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 4:30 Saturday afternoon describing property damage on the Center Road.

Deputies found fencing and trees damaged, and vehicle parts and tracks leading toward the farm pond.

Crews recovered the truck and its sole occupant, identified only as a 50-year-old local man.

The investigation is ongoing, but early reports indicate the crash may have taken place the previous evening.

