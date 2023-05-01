Oakland gymnast Autumn Everett to compete at Eastern Nationals

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Oakland gymnast Autumn Everett is on her way to Eastern Nationals in Kissimmee, Fla. to compete in the Senior 8 Level 9 National Championship on Sunday.

She’s risen from building her skills this season to state and regional meets already.

Now, she’s on to the biggest stage she’s ever seen as a competitor.

“In October and November, we start really hammering down on routines and making sure that we are cleaning stuff up and putting things together. I’ve never been to a national meet before. It’s definitely something new. It’s something new to experience. I’m more excited for this experience, actually because I’ve never been to a really big meet like that. I’m going to have fun and do my best,” said Everett.

Putting in the work in the gym is paying off.

“With repetition, the more you do the skill, the more confidence you have in yourself that you know you can do it. I don’t think I really realized it until the past year or two that I could go to a big meet like this, so I guess you could say in the past year or two it’s just become something I knew I could really reach for and accomplish,” said Everett.

Her coaches at Decal Gymnastics in Augusta have helped her to this point as she moves forward to Nationals and college competition.

“There’s a lot of reassurance. They just let me know that I can do something instead of just doing it when I’m ready. It’s the push of ‘you are ready to do this. You have to try it first.’ I don’t want to stay where I am now, just going to college. I’d like to see myself do a lot of more advanced skills to be able to compete in all around, all four events at the college level,” said Everett.

She’s on her way to Rhode Island College to compete in Division III.

Everett is a senior at Messalonskee High School, and her future looks bright.

