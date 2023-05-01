Maine’s Zavier Scott, Michael Gerace react to NFL opportunity with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WABI) - Two Maine Black Bear football players are pursuing their pro dreams with the same team.

Scott signed undrafted free agent deal, Gerace to attend rookie mini camp (WABI)

Zavier Scott and Michael Gerace are both on their way to Indianapolis.

Scott signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Colts, while Gerace earned an invite to Indy’s rookie mini camp in May.

“I’m going to go in there with confidence knowing that I’m capable and I belong. (I’ll be) doing what I’ve always done. It just comes naturally. God just guides me in the right way. I just listen and go. It just comes naturally at that point,” said Scott, wide receiver/running back.

“My biggest thing is what is going to be my best opportunity to play. Indianapolis is searching for the right guard position. I’m looking at competition and seeing what’s going to be the best fit for myself there,” said Gerace, offensive lineman.

Scott was third team All-CAA and led the Black Bears with 42 catches last season along with a career-best 434 yards.

He also led the CAA at 9.3 yards per carry.

Gerace earned second team All-CAA twice and made 45 straight starts to finish his Maine career while being a two-time captain.

He played every position along the offensive line for the Black Bears.

Colts rookie mini camp will be either May 5-8 or May 12-15.

