Homes in Auburn evacuated due to ‘armed incident’

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - As of 5:45 p.m., Auburn police say that an armed man is believed to be inside a home on Gillander Avenue, which has been closed to traffic since at least 4:30 p.m.

Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle says that as of roughly 5:45 p.m. they believe the man is still inside the home, but did not provide an exact house number.

Police posted on the department’s Facebook page that some neighbors have been evacuated while others have been notified to shelter in place until further notice.

Police tell WMTW News that the suspect fired at a car, but nobody was hurt. The suspect and the person in the car that was targeted appear to have known each other, according to police.

Gamage Street is closed at the intersection of Park Avenue and Lake Street, as well as at Grandview Avenue.

Park Avenue is also closed from Lake Street to Summer Street.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.