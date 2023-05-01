Homes in Auburn evacuated due to ‘armed incident,’ scene still active

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Auburn Police say the situation on Gillander Avenue is still an ‘active scene’ on Tuesday morning.

Police say that an armed man is believed to be inside of a home on Gillander Avenue, which has been closed to traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. Monday.

In a statement early Tuesday morning, Auburn Police say communication with the suspect has been established, but “he remains highly uncooperative with law enforcement negotiators”.

Residents on Gillander Avenue must continue to shelter in place.

Police posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Those who have been evacuated due to this incident should contact Auburn Police for information on a local hotel that is offering a discounted rate for a room. It remains unclear how many people are impacted by the evacuation.

Police tell WMTW News that the suspect fired at a car, but nobody was hurt. The suspect and the person in the car that was targeted appear to have known each other, according to police.

Gamage Street is closed at the intersection of Park Avenue and Lake Street, as well as at Grandview Avenue.

Park Avenue is also closed from Lake Street to Summer Street.

