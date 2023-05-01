Heavy rain, utility issues close roads around Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Below is a list of traffic closures, detours and road that are experiencing issues around the region. This is not a complete list.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads are experiencing issues:

AVON: Avon Valley Road.

CHESTERVILLE: George Thomas Road, Smith Road

FARMINGTON: Main Street by the Hippach Field closed as well as Front Street.

INDUSTRY: Shaw Hill Road.

JAY: East Dixfield Road.

MADRID: River Road.

NEW SHARON: Mile Hill Road, Swan Road.

NEW VINEYARD: Route 27 and Route 234 intersection.

PHILLIPS: Bray Hill Road, East Madrid Road, Weld Road, Bridge Street, Salem Road near Auger Drive, #6 road.

RANGELEY: Route 17 closed.

SALEM: Aprils Way, Howard Road.

STRONG: Route 4 (Farmington Road) by “devils elbow”.

TEMPLE: Intervale Road.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY

BREWER: The Brewer Police Department says Route 9 (North Main Street) is shut down due to power lines across the road near of Holyoke Street. Brewer PD says that according to Versant Power, damage may not be fixed until Tuesday.

Brewer PD says they are working with Maine DOT to establish a detour at Route 46 in Eddington to Route 1A in Holden. They say local traffic only may use Chamberlain Street. All truck traffic must utilize the detour route.

OLD TOWN: The Old Town Police Department says the The Stillwater Ave bridge is temporally closed due to a utility problem.

Detours are in place and they are as follows:

Stillwater Ave to College Ave to Route 2 in Orono.

Stillwater Ave to College Ave Extension to Gilman Falls Ave in Old Town.

Stillwater Ave to Spring St to Bennoch Rd in Old Town. Bennoch Rd to either Route 2 in Orono or Gilman Falls Ave in Old Town.

To get to Downtown Old Town or Milford, the best options are Exit 193 to Route 2 Orono or exit 197 to Gilman Falls Ave Old Town.

WALDO COUNTY

Waldo County has confirmed multiple roads are closed due to washouts.

PALERMO: North Palermo Road

MONTVILLE: Center Road

JACKSON: Littlefield Road and Kimball Hill Road

