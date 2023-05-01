Hampden middle school chess team places 8th at U.S. Chess Nationals

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - You may remember us telling you about two chess teams from Hampden heading to nationals after winning the 2023 Maine Scholastic Team Chess Championships.

We’re happy to report that the Reeds Brook Middle School team took eighth place at the U.S. Chess Nationals.

They competed against 52 others teams during the three day tournament in Texas this past weekend.

Next weekend, 10 students from Weatherbee Elementary School along with their coach will head to the nationals in Baltimore, Maryland.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.