Hampden man accused of burglarizing Bangor businesses

Christopher Archer
Christopher Archer(Penobscot County Jail)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man is facing a slew of charges linked to burglaries at several Bangor businesses.

Christopher Archer, 36, was arrested last week.

On Tuesday, Bangor Police were alerted that Hammond Lumber had been hit.

Police say that morning, an employee found what appeared to be multiple campsites behind the business which turned out to be tarps covering stolen items.

During the investigation, authorities say they came upon Archer riding an ATV in a grassy area between two businesses on Hammond Street.

At the time, there was information leading police to believe a person on an ATV may have been involved with the burglary.

They say the ATV and Archer fit the descriptions.

According to police, they identified themselves to Archer and he fled on foot, only to be apprehended after a brief pursuit.

Archer faces several felony charges including burglarizing at least four Bangor businesses.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

