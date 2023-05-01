Ellsworth based cheer teams off to Orlando for national competition

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Legends Athletics cheering squad held a sendoff showcase before they left for a national competition in Orlando.

They have three elite teams that will be going to the D2 summit held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Those include Junior elite level one, Junior elite level two, and senior elite level three.

The sendoff was a long time coming, as it took extreme dedication both practicing and raising funds for the trip.

”This is a bid earned event where our kids have earned and worked very hard throughout the season to be able to attend this prestigious event and we’re hoping to make it to day two and to the finals and just see all their hard work come to fruition over the season,” said Head Coach Heather Tupper

“All those long hours, all those long days, is to get to the D2 summit in Disney World,” said athlete Olivia Leighton.

Those three teams will spend May 5th-7th at the Summit Cheer Competition.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.