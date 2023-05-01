Ellsworth based cheer teams off to Orlando for national competition

A sign marking the entrance to ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World is seen...
A sign marking the entrance to ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season at Disney. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(WITN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Legends Athletics cheering squad held a sendoff showcase before they left for a national competition in Orlando.

They have three elite teams that will be going to the D2 summit held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Those include Junior elite level one, Junior elite level two, and senior elite level three.

The sendoff was a long time coming, as it took extreme dedication both practicing and raising funds for the trip.

”This is a bid earned event where our kids have earned and worked very hard throughout the season to be able to attend this prestigious event and we’re hoping to make it to day two and to the finals and just see all their hard work come to fruition over the season,” said Head Coach Heather Tupper

“All those long hours, all those long days, is to get to the D2 summit in Disney World,” said athlete Olivia Leighton.

Those three teams will spend May 5th-7th at the Summit Cheer Competition.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Galen Cole
Cole Land Transportation Museum holds first Founder’s Day
At the Start/ Finish line
Mainers take a walk in Bangor for Autism awareness
Heavy rain and wind arrives tonight, conditions improve Monday afternoon
Mainers take a walk in Bangor for Autism awareness