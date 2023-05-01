Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

Appointment comes less than a month after previous executive director declined position
P.J. Keenan named new Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce
P.J. Keenan named new Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A DownEast native is the new Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Patricia “P.J.” Keenan officially begins her new role on June 1st

That’s when the chamber kicks off its annual meeting.

Keenan grew up in Blue Hill where her civic leadership role began with the Ellsworth Rainbow Girls. She attended the University of Maine at Machias.

She takes the reins after the previously named executive director chose not to take the position last month.

“I am also fortunate to be following in the footsteps of past Executive Directors,” said Keenen in a press release. “These people have been incredible leaders in our community and have forged a path they should be proud of and that I am proud to continue.”

Chamber President Tom Wheeler says, “We welcome P.J. and look forward to the next chapter in the Chamber’s long history of serving our area business community. Our entire board is excited about her vision of growth for our Chamber. As a longtime Hancock County resident with strong ties to the community, her motivation, energy, and passion for the area will serve her well in her duties.”

