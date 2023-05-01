Driver whose crash killed 4 fellow students appears in court

Four Maine Maritime Academy students died and three others were hurt when their SUV crashed...
Four Maine Maritime Academy students died and three others were hurt when their SUV crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A former Maine Maritime Academy student whose SUV crashed, killing four fellow students, pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter and other charges.

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, did not speak, except to answer “not guilty” 17 times, once for each charge, during his first court appearance since December’s fiery crash in Castine. Bail was set at $5,000.

Prosecutors believe Goncalves-Radding was driving under the influence and traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph before the SUV struck a tree and caught fire, according to the indictment.

Killed were Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts, officials said. Goncalves-Radding and two other students survived the crash.

The indictment issued last month included charges of manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine expanded abortion access up for debate, passage likely
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Bangor man accused of Main Street stabbing appears in court
Damion Myers
Carmel man sentenced to prison for beating of 3-year-old stepson
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers