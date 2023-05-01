Clouds & Showers Expected Through Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that brought us significant rainfall and gusty winds the past 24 hours now sits to our northwest over the Great Lakes. Some clearing has been observed mostly west of Bangor. Some areas will see some partial clearing tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with areas of light drizzle and patchy fog. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s with SE winds of 5-10 mph.

By Tuesday, the low will continue to wrap in clouds and scattered showers. There will be some broken clouds throughout the day but overall, do not expect much sunshine. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with a SE wind of 10-20 mph. The best chance for showers across central & eastern Maine will be from late afternoon through early evening.

We remain under the influence of the low on Wednesday as it begins to move across parts of southern New England. Expect overcast skies with showers on and off all day long. Highs will be on the chilly side with most locations expected to remain in the 40s. There will be a few spots in the higher elevations where 30s are possible and some flakes could mix in with the showers.

The low will finally move offshore by Thursday. We will now be on the backside of the low and are still expected to have scattered showers and clouds wrapping into the region. Highs will once again be in the 40s.

Additional rainfall totals tonight through Thursday will be greatest over western Maine where totals could still be up to 1.5″. For communities from Bangor south & east less than 0.50″ of rainfall is expected.

By Friday, the low will finally move far enough offshore that we will no longer be under its influence. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

High pressure will build in by the weekend bringing a lot more sunshine and MUCH warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s. By Sunday and Monday, widespread 60s and 70s are likely.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Light drizzle and patch fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s. SE wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the 60s & 70s.

