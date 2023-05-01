Caretaker accused of leaving patient in lobby of Bangor casino

FILE: Hollywood Casino in Bangor
By Joy Hollowell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A caretaker is facing charges, after allegedly leaving her patient in the lobby of a Bangor casino.

In March, Bangor police were called to Hollywood Casino for a report of a confused and non-verbal adult woman in the lobby. She had reportedly been wandering the casino.

The woman was eventually taken to the hospital after police and hotel security were unable to identify her.

Video surveillance gave authorities a lead on a vehicle. It belonged to a residential home in another part of the state. The woman was safely taken back there.

On Saturday, 60-year-old Tammy Knowlton of Troy was summoned for Endangering the Welfare of a Dependent Person.

