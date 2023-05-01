Bangor gift store now under new management

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Not So Empty Nest in Bangor is under new ownership.

After being open for seven years, the previous owner decided to sell the store and take a road trip.

When she announced online the store would be for sell, a mother and daughter had an idea.

Monica Conary now co-owns the store with her mother.

“We’re both working from home that day, and I looked up online, and I saw the posting. And I went down to talk to her in her office, and I was like, ‘We’re gonna buy a business’. And she’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m so glad you said that because I also saw that post, and we’re going to buy business,’ and so, we’re both all in,” said Conary.

They closed the doors on March 29, made a few changes to the space, and reopened on April 1.

One new feature was made to enhance an existing display.

“One of the things we did while we were closed for a couple of days, Fishermen’s Pottery, who’s over there, they do beautiful pieces. They actually built a whole display with lights, and that was a new thing that was brought in that they did, and we’ve gotten so many compliments. It really showcases their pottery, their wonderful colors,” Conary said.

With such a wide variety of items and Maine made goods in the store, Conary loves maintaining relationships with vendors and bringing new things to the Nest.

“It’s so exciting. I tell the vendors all the time I’m not shy about it when they come in, and they show me new products. I gasp every time they pull something. I look, and ‘I’m like, Oh my goodness, Oh my goodness!’ And I usually bring something home for me,” Conary said.

Many of the store’s favorite staples remain.

“We’re offering workshops, Melinda did workshops. And so, we’re continuing to offer that. I really love the workshops. We have a couple of coming up. Just cool to think about, right? Just think about different events that are coming up and how you can kind of invite people in who have been here before, and who hasn’t been here before and might see the event pop up on their page on Facebook, or on the news, and they just stop in because they’re curious, and it’s another great way to reach out to the community,” added Conary.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.