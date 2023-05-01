Authorities searching for missing fisherman from Old Town

SAKOM TWP AND T6 ND BPP, WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are searching for an Old Town man whose canoe was found drifting on a lake in Washington County several days ago.

62-year old Lowell Wheaton last made contact with his family Thursday afternoon as he was headed to his camp on Pocumcus Lake.

Friday, authorities were called after a canoe with an outboard motor attached, was found drifting in the lake. Since that time, the Maine Warden Service, with assistance from the Maine Forest Service, Passamaquoddy Game Wardens, and others have searched both the lake and surrounding shorelines and roads. A Maine Warden Service plane and a Maine Forest Service helicopter have also been searching the area.

The Maine Warden Service dive team spent Monday on Pocumcus Lake, searching with an underwater ROV, and scuba divers. Game Wardens are still searching area camps and roads for signs of Wheaton.

Pocumcus Lake flows into West Grand Lake.

