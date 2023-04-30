Removal of Portland homeless encampment postponed; public meeting scheduled

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A 24-hour deadline for homeless campers to pack up and move out of the Bayside Trail has been postponed for at least a week, city officials said.

A meeting is scheduled for May 2 before the Health & Human Service Committee.

The 24-hour notice to vacate was posted Wednesday. Some campers who spoke with WMTW were already packing up, others said they would wait it out.

Jasper Arant, 46, was packing up her belongings. She said she has been homeless for more than a year.”A lot of us are scared. A lot of us are procrastinating and probably wait until the very last minute to do anything,” Arant said.The city has deemed the area behind Trader Joe’s and Walgreens pharmacy an unauthorized campsite citing health and safety concerns because they said there is so much trash, human waste, needles, violent incidents. There is a constant police presence.Nearby businesses said they have had enough and want the city to act immediately.

Liam Desmond is the store manager for Eastern Mountain Sports – next to Trader Joe’s – he said the homeless campers are constantly stealing from his store.

“Theft. I get one a day on average – every single day for like the last two months,” Desmond said. “They are down here. If you kick them out, where do they go?” he said.

The city of Portland said it is working with state and federal partners to create more emergency shelters. In the meantime, homeless campers are encouraged to visit the social service division at 39 Forest Avenue to get registered so that when shelter space becomes available, they can be notified.”When public shelters are at capacity (as they are now), we may encourage unhoused individuals to find a friend or family member they can stay with. We are happy to pay for any associated transportation costs in those instances,” said Jessica Grondin, spokesperson for the city of Portland.Arant said she would not go to the shelter even if there was space for her because she said there are too many rules.”Kicking them out because they had their backpack left out too long, so they threw it away. It’s literally all we have, so why would you throw it away?” Arant said.Arant was asked where they could go now. She said maybe under a highway overpass, into the woods, or somewhere else.

