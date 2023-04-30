Maine’s projected revenue is growing

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Revenue Forecasting Committee met yesterday and upgraded the state’s General Fund revenue forecast for the current biennium, which ends on June 30th by $223 million dollars.

It is also upgrading revenue projections for fiscal years 2024-2025 by 71 million dollars.

The committee also noted that, as expected, revenues are beginning to plateau and stabilize after significant increases following the pandemic.

Governor Mills says she will propose using one-time revenues to bolster immediate needs, such as housing, food insecurity, emergency medical services, and infrastructure improvements, to leverage enhanced federal dollars.

Legislative Republicans reacted to the committee news and renewed their calls for cutting taxes.

They said with a budget already approved, there is “more than enough money to provide relief to Maine taxpayers without cutting any services or existing programs.”

