Maine Football’s Zavier Scott signs with Colts

Zavier Scott
Zavier Scott(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Orono, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine Black Bear wideout Zavier Scott has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite going undrafted Scott announced his signing just hours after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scott played 24 games as a Maine Black Bear after transferring from UConn in 2018.

During his tenure he racked up 494 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns as well as 60 receptions for 649 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Scott will be joined by fellow Maine Black Bear Michael Gerace who received a minicamp invitation by the Colts.

Gerace is an offensive linemen who started 46 games for Maine and was a two-time team captain.

