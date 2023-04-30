King, Pingree attend groundbreaking ceremony of Acadia National Park’s new maintenance facility

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree attended the groundbreaking event for a new maintenance facility at Acadia National Park Saturday.

The project was funded by the Great American Outdoors Act and is set to demolish over 20,000 square feet of what has been described as unsafe park structures.

They say it was made possible by their federal advocacy.

The facility has been cited as being critical to the park’s mission that includes frontline services to visitors and protecting park resources.

“Acadia National Park is truly one of America’s most extraordinary treasures. Every year, the Park brings millions from around the world to experience Mount Desert Island’s awe-inspiring beauty, enjoy ‘The Way Life Should Be’, and support small businesses across our state,” said Senator King and Congresswoman Pingree. “The recent record visitation has taken a toll and led to increasing maintenance needs and demands on staff at National Parks across the country. The bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act was crafted to address these growing maintenance challenges, improve visitor experiences, and ensure our parks are preserved for generations to come. We were proud to attend today’s maintenance facility groundbreaking with Deputy Secretary Beaudreau to see the firsthand impacts of the GAOA and how it is investing in Acadia’s future. Thanks to the hardworking staff at the Park and this historic legislation, the future of Acadia in good hands.”

“This moment is nearly 20 years in the making – and it’s hard to believe it’s finally here,” said Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “We are all eager to see this facility come to life over the next two years. It will allow us to be better stewards of Acadia’s diverse built environment: ranging from our historic carriage roads to our visitor centers, and everything in between.”

