LINNEUS, Maine (WABI) - A building fire broke out in Aroostook County Saturday.

Fire crews were called to Drew Mills Road in Linneus around 10:30 a.m.

The Houlton Fire Department says the fire was able to be contained with no structure lost.

No word yet on if anyone was injuried.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

