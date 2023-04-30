Breezy with showers today, heavy rain and wind tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Moisture will stream in from the south ahead of our approaching storm that will bring us heavy soaking rain with gusty winds later tonight and into Monday morning. Some scattered showers have made their way through this morning giving us a soggy start to the day. On and off scattered rain showers will continue through today becoming steady into the evening. High temperatures today stay on the cooler side, only reaching the 40′s and 50′s. The warmest temperatures being up north with the coolest being Downeast. Showers streaming in ahead of the heavy rain for tonight looks to stay more to the west of Bangor while areas east of Bangor may stay little bit drier. But nonetheless everyone will be dealing with a dreary and damp day. Winds will increase through the afternoon gusting out of the ESE at around 25-35 mph. The heaviest rain and strongest winds move through late tonight and into Monday morning from south to north. Rainfall rates may near an inch per hour at times, as well as the chance for some rumbles of thunder. Winds will be gusting out of the E at around 40-50 mph especially into early Monday morning. With the soil being so moist it will be easier for trees to topple over and produce some scattered power outages. A winds advisory has been issued along the coast starting at 8 p.m. tonight ending at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Winds and rain begin to taper off late Monday morning into the early afternoon as the axis of heavy rain pushes northward. When all is said and done rain will have accumulated about 1-2″ with pockets of 3″ possible through the Bangor region and down towards the coast. The lowest accumulations will be across the crown of Maine where only a half an inch to an inch is possible. Heavy rain will result in the potential for some urban flooding as well as some smaller streams and rivers could overflow their banks. As the storm pushes out of the region, some drier air may wrap into the state allowing for some clearing possible later Monday afternoon before clouds fill back in Monday night. Highs on Monday reach the lower 50′s up north to the upper 50′s and low 60′s DownEast.

The low pressure will then sit and spin off to our northwest increasing clouds cover and the chance for scattered showers Tuesday and through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will also stay cooler than average only warming into the 40′s and 50′s next week. The weather will start to dry out by Friday and Saturday next week.

TODAY: Dreary and damp, with on and off scattered rain showers. Winds will be breezy out of the ESE gutsing between 25-35 MPH. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and gusty winds. Rainfall rates may near and inch per hour with some rumbles of thunder possible. Winds will be gusting out of the east between 40-50 MPH.

MONDAY: Heavy rain and gusty winds in the morning, tapering off through the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 50′s north and upper 50′s to low 60′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs reach the 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 40′s and 50′s.

FRIDAY: Dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the 50′s.

