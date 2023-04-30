Auburn man charged with drug trafficking after police intercept large fentanyl shipment

41-year-old Jeremy Mercier is charged with aggravated importing and trafficking of drugs.
41-year-old Jeremy Mercier is charged with aggravated importing and trafficking of drugs.(Auburn Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - An Auburn man is in custody after police say he imported more than $3,000,000 worth of drugs into the state.

41-year-old Jeremy Mercier is charged with aggravated importing and trafficking of drugs.

Police say a large wooden crate was delivered to an Auburn restaurant Friday.

Workers found a container inside which police later confirmed contained fentanyl.

We’re told the container had a shipping label with Mericer’s name on it.

He was taken into custody when he arrived at the restaurant later in the day Friday asking about the container.

Mercier has a previous Federal conviction for the distribution of cocaine, for which he was convicted on August 13, 2007.

He served several years in Federal prison for that conviction.

Mercier is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.

HUGE FENTANYL SHIPMENT INTERCEPTED; ARREST MADE | On Friday April 28, 2023, a large wooden crate was delivered to a...

Posted by Auburn (Maine) Police Department on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Crews respond to fire in Linneus Saturday
Maine’s projected revenue is growing
MSA
Maine Snowmobile Association holds end of season banquet
Volunteers help Dexter Vet
Volunteers help a Dexter veteran and grandfather