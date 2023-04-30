Auburn man charged with drug trafficking after police intercept large fentanyl shipment

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - An Auburn man is in custody after police say he imported more than $3,000,000 worth of drugs into the state.

41-year-old Jeremy Mercier is charged with aggravated importing and trafficking of drugs.

Police say a large wooden crate was delivered to an Auburn restaurant Friday.

Workers found a container inside which police later confirmed contained fentanyl.

We’re told the container had a shipping label with Mericer’s name on it.

He was taken into custody when he arrived at the restaurant later in the day Friday asking about the container.

Mercier has a previous Federal conviction for the distribution of cocaine, for which he was convicted on August 13, 2007.

He served several years in Federal prison for that conviction.

Mercier is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.

