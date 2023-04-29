Volunteers Help a Dexter Veteran and Grandfather

Volunteers help Dexter Vet
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A Dexter vet is getting some renovations done with help from Maine Veterans Project.

Gary Kinney is hoping to provide a loving home to his grandchildren and get them out of the foster care system.

Unfortunately, his home did not meet the standards the state requires and was unable to afford the costly renovations.

Maine Veterans Project heard about this and spread the word to local contractors that volunteered to get his home up to those standard.

Volunteers began work on the Dexter home today.

”I thank everybody out there that’s got anything to do with this. I wasn’t to thank them all. As to do with my grandchildren... that’s what the main goal is, to get the grandchildren so they have a good place to stay and live for the rest of their little lives if they want to.” said the homeowner, Gary Kinney.

Around twenty volunteers made it out to the site to make this possible.

A company also reached out to provide a heat pump.

