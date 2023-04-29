UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey assists “team mom” after house fire

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -UMaine Women’s Hockey scored their most important assist of the year Friday night.

Eddie Taber is described as the “team mom.”

The Brewer native with a passion for hockey attends every game and cooks for the team.

Taber lost her home in a fire last week - and the team put the skate on the other foot Friday night at the Lynde Lodge in Hermon.

Instead of saucing pucks - it was marinara and meatballs - and all for Eddie.

As the line stretched out the door, she said she couldn’t believe all the support she’s gotten.

”I’ve had clothes brought in from strangers, I mean, just unbelievable!” Taber said. “And today, I was offered an apartment from somebody that’s been my colleague for years. The response, it would bowl you right over, it’s unbelievable.”

“She’s like family to us,” UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Captain Elise Morphy said. “And, even just to do something small like this, we’ll never be able to repay her for everything she’s done for us, but if we can just put something small together, it means the world to all of us.”

“They’re like family to me, I can’t believe they all showed up and are serving this dinner, I’m going to cry!” Taber said.

Donations can be made to the Essex Street Baptist Church in Bangor, made out to Edna Taber, or to “Eddie’s Place” on GoFundMe.

