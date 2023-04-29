Police investigating human remains found in Rockport
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - An investigation is underway in Rockport after police say human remains were discovered Friday night.
The discovery was made by two people hiking in a wooded area near the former Rockport Elementary School property on West Street around 6 p.m.
The remains are being transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Augusta for positive identification.
Police do not believe foul play was involved, nor is there any threat to the public.
