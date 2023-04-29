Police investigating human remains found in Rockport

Police do not believe foul play was involved, nor is there any threat to the public.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - An investigation is underway in Rockport after police say human remains were discovered Friday night.

The discovery was made by two people hiking in a wooded area near the former Rockport Elementary School property on West Street around 6 p.m.

The remains are being transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Augusta for positive identification.

