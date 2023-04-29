Police investigating human remains found in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - An investigation is underway in Rockport after police say human remains were discovered Friday night.

The discovery was made by two people hiking in a wooded area near the former Rockport Elementary School property on West Street around 6 p.m.

The remains are being transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Augusta for positive identification.

Police do not believe foul play was involved, nor is there any threat to the public.

Rockport Police Press Release 04/28/23 Rockport Police with the assistance of Camden Police, Maine State Police, and... Posted by Rockport Maine Police Department on Friday, April 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.