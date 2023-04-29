McKenna Smith throws Husson Softball’s 6th ever perfect game

McKenna Smith
McKenna Smith(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Apr. 29, 2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - It’s a day that will forever live on in the history of Husson Softball.

Senior pitcher McKenna Smith has thrown the 6th perfect game in program history.

In game one of an away double header, Husson won 12-0 over UMPI.

Smith recorded 16 strikeouts in what is also the first 7-inning perfect game in school history.

Smith threw Husson’s 19th no hitter last year and has a 18-9 record this season.

