Man accused of jumping in Lewiston canal to escape police rescued from water

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Emergency responders rushed to rescue a man from a canal Friday morning.

Officials say the man wasn’t wearing any clothes and appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he jumped in while trying to get away from police and couldn’t get out.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Canal Street.

Firefighters put on cold water rescue suits, put the man in a stretcher and lifted him up.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

