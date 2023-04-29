Maine Snowmobile Association holds end of season banquet

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Snowmobile Association held its End of Season Banquet today in Brewer.

Members travelled to Jeff’s Catering and Event center in Brewer from all over the state.

Awards included landowners of the year, supporting business of the year, photo of the year, and membership recruitment awards just to name a few.

“We started the morning with our regular director’s meeting. We did election of officers for next year. Had a great luncheon here and then this afternoon we just recognize all those people that were nominated over the course of the year for a different awards,” said Eileen Lafland the Eastern Region Vice President of the MSA.

A silent auction was also held during the banquet.

MSA members plan on reconvening in August to get started the next season.

