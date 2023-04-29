Maine Snowmobile Association holds end of season banquet

MSA
MSA(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Snowmobile Association held its End of Season Banquet today in Brewer.

Members travelled to Jeff’s Catering and Event center in Brewer from all over the state.

Awards included landowners of the year, supporting business of the year, photo of the year, and membership recruitment awards just to name a few.

“We started the morning with our regular director’s meeting. We did election of officers for next year. Had a great luncheon here and then this afternoon we just recognize all those people that were nominated over the course of the year for a different awards,” said Eileen Lafland the Eastern Region Vice President of the MSA.

A silent auction was also held during the banquet.

MSA members plan on reconvening in August to get started the next season.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A

Latest News

Volunteers help Dexter Vet
Volunteers Help a Dexter Veteran and Grandfather
Heavy rain and wind moves in Sunday night
High-speed chase ends in deadly crash on Shaker Road in Gray
High-speed chase ends in deadly crash on Shaker Road in Gray
Volunteers help Dexter veteran and grandfather
Volunteers help Dexter veteran and grandfather