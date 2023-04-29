Decent today, showers and wind arrive Sunday into Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slip off to our northeast today as a strong low-pressure system develops off the coast of the Midatlantic. Today will be a decent day, we start off with some filtered sunshine as higher-level clouds stream in through the morning and afternoon. However, clouds begin to thicken this evening and overnight. Highs today reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for inland locations, staying a bit cooler along the coast only reaching the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will pick up a little bit later this afternoon with gusts out of the southeast up to 25 mph. Tonight skies will become mostly cloudy to overcast, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Some light rain showers will move in overnight tonight and linger into Sunday before the main rain event arrives late Sunday night.

Sunday, expect light scattered rain showers through the Bangor region with areas east of Bangor staying a bit drier through the day on Sunday. Highs reach the upper 40′s to mid 50′s. Winds pick up even more through the day on Sunday gusting between 30-40 mph out of the southeast. Then the heavy rain and wind threat arrives overnight Sunday and into Monday. Winds will be gusting out of the ESE between 40-50 mph, especially along the coast and at higher elevations. With the soil being so moist it will be easier for trees to topple over and produce some scattered power outages. Heavy rain will result in the potential for some urban flooding. Some smaller streams and rivers could overflow their banks. Winds and rain will slowly taper off into Monday afternoon/evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely for most with some pockets of 3″. The lowest totals will be across northern Maine where only up to an inch of rain is possible. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The low will become occluded and then sit and spin off to our northwest providing increased chances for daily rain through the rest of next week. Temperatures are also trending on the cooler side with highs only making it into the upper 40′s to mid 50′s.

TODAY: Filtered sun to start with clouds increasing late this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 50′s to low 60′s inland, and upper 40′s to low 50′s along the coast. Winds out of the SE gusting up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming overcast with some scattered light rain showers overnight. Lows drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

SUNDAY: Breezy with scattered rain showers becoming steadier through the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40′s to mid 50′s. Heavy rain and gusty winds overnight. Gusting between 40-50 mph.

MONDAY: Heavy rain through the morning with winds gusting between 40-50 mph. Rain and wind taper through the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs reach the 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 40′s and 50′s.

