Rockland Police arrest another juvenile for property damage

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland’s juvenile crime wave continued with another arrest Wednesday for property damage worth more than $2,000.

Rockland Police say officers noticed the glass doors of a local business broken around 2 a.m. - and similar damage at a nearby school.

Police arrested the juvenile around 10:30 on a felony aggravated criminal mischief charge.

The juvenile was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Rockland Police have reported a rash of crimes committed by juveniles since last Fall and say current legal constraints are providing challenges.

