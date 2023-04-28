Rockland Police arrest another juvenile for property damage
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland’s juvenile crime wave continued with another arrest Wednesday for property damage worth more than $2,000.
Rockland Police say officers noticed the glass doors of a local business broken around 2 a.m. - and similar damage at a nearby school.
Police arrested the juvenile around 10:30 on a felony aggravated criminal mischief charge.
The juvenile was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
Rockland Police have reported a rash of crimes committed by juveniles since last Fall and say current legal constraints are providing challenges.
