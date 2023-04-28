Presque Isle man faces 20 years for drug trafficking
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking crimes.
Court records indicate 32-year-old Joshua Young conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook Counties from 2018-2021.
Young pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor Thursday and will be sentenced at a later date.
