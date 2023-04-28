TSA officials find loaded gun in man’s backpack at PWM

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - TSA officials say Portland International Jetport officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun onto a flight on Thursday.

TSA officers say they found the gun and eight rounds of ammo in a 60-year-old man’s backpack.

They immediately notified Portland Police.

After questioning, police escorted the man to the ticket counter to properly check his firearm with the airline.

Officials say this was the fourth firearm detected at a Maine airport in 2023 and the 16th in New England.

