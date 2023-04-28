Police identify body recovered from river in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Police say the body pulled from the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on April 20 is that of a missing man from Portland.

The Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner identified the body but has yet to release the cause and manner of death.

Samuel Mugisha was reported missing on Nov. 4, 2022. He was last seen leaving his home on Auburn Street that morning.

Police searched the wooded areas, railroad tracks and trails around his home from the ground and air and other areas where relatives thought he may have traveled when he was reported missing.

Earlier this month, someone reported finding a body floating in the river near Gray Road. Investigators said the body was decomposed with no identifiable features.

