Old Town, Ellsworth boys tennis feature twins at top of lineup

By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Old Town twins Kameron and Kaiden Plourde have ascended to the top of the lineup together.

“It’s been fun because you have a built-in partner. We can hit and train together and just improve each other. I like improving his skills, and he can improve mine,” said Kameron Plourde, sophomore.

The Plourde house is a tennis house, starting with their father, Jeff.

“We’re really competitive. It shows up when we come here and play on our own because our dad is really into tennis too. He loves us to compete,” said Kaiden Plourde, sophomore.

The Plourdes faced the Barrett twins from Ellsworth on Friday. Koa and Kai are hitting partners who moved from Hawaii.

“It’s great because we always push each other. I get a little better sometimes, and then he’ll do a bunch of research and bounce ahead of me. It’s been really good,” said Koa Barrett, senior.

Although they’re twins, the Barretts and Plourdes have different styles.

“I’m like the Roger Federer to his Rafael Nadal. I do flat, power shots, and he likes to do more accuracy and spin than I do,” said Kai Barrett, senior.

“He’s more of a power player, and I say I’m more control,” said Kaiden Plourde.

Playing together gives these twins a chance to bond.

“My favorite times have been in the winter. We’ll go and travel to our own court, and we’ll just hit with me and him. Those are the times I honestly have the most fun playing tennis,” said Kai Barrett.

