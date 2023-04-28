Nice Saturday. Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Sunday Night Into Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in control and will bring mostly clear skies through the first half of the night. Some fair-weather cumulus clouds have developed and will fizzle out once the sun sets. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s with light and variable winds. There will be the potential for patchy fog along the coastline.

A pair of low-pressure systems to our southwest will bring impacts to the region this weekend. Saturday will be the best day this weekend as it will be dry & mild. There will be some sun Saturday morning before mid to high level clouds bring filtered sunshine by midday. By late afternoon, the clouds will begin to thicken, and showers will arrive in far southern & western Maine. Highs will be seasonable, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. A noticeable SE wind will also be likely, and some gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

Good news for Sunday as it does appear it will trend slightly drier. Overcast skies all day long with a few isolated showers in the morning. By the afternoon, steadier rain will spread across the region & this will increase in intensity overnight. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Breezy SE winds Sunday morning will gust up to 30 mph, by late afternoon/early evening winds will ramp up becoming windy with gusts up to 45 mph.

The heaviest rainfall and the strongest winds are expected Sunday night into the first half of Monday. SSE winds will gust 40-50 mph. This will lead to the potential for scattered power outages due to downed trees and with the saturated soil it will make it easier for the winds to uproot trees. Heavy rain will result in the potential for some urban flooding as well as some smaller streams and rivers could overflow their banks. Winds and rain will slowly taper off into Monday afternoon/evening. Rainfall totals for most will average around 1-2″ with pockets up to 3″. The lowest totals will be over the Crown of Maine where up to an inch of rain is possible. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The low that will bring us the rain and wind Sunday night into Monday will sit & spin to our northwest providing us will daily chances for scattered showers next week. Temperatures will also be trending below seasonable only reaching the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows in the 30s & low 40s. Light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy SE winds gusting to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with scattered showers in the morning followed by steady rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy SE wind with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times, especially in the morning. Rain will taper off later in the day. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Strong SSE winds gusting up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

