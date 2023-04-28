Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60th annual business awards event

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 60th annual business awards event Thursday night.

More than 300 people came together at the Enchanted Gables in Oakland to celebrate each other.

Nine businesses received awards, including Ware-Butler, who was awarded the large business of the year.

“Well, we truly appreciate Jason Chris Brochu that owns our company and made the decision for Waterville to be our headquarters for retail. And Waterville has embraced us and to have the Central Maine, the Mid Maine Chamber select us for that, it’s an honor,” said Alan Orcutt, Ware-Butler.

The Robin’s Nest was awarded small business of the year.

Robin Samalus-Getchell owns the downtown Waterville flower shop and says it’s an honor to be recognized.

“I opened up in 2018 in a 363-square foot space. And we moved just over a year ago to Main Street in Waterville, so being kind of still the new kid on the block, the award is just a tremendous honor to be recognized,” said Samalus-Getchell.

Since its move to the downtown area, The Robin’s Nest has more than doubled in profit.

The full list of winners:

Distinguished Community Service: Kenneth Quirion

Small Business of the Year: The Robin’s Nest

Large Business of the Year: Ware-Butler Building Supply

Municipal Employee of the Year: Ella Bowman, Town of Oakland

Exceptional Volunteer of the Year: Lynne Dailey

Outstanding Professional: Courtney Yeager, United Way of Kennebec County

Rising Star: Jamie Plourde, Coldwell Banker Plourde Real Estate

Elias. A Joseph Award: Joy McKenna, MaineGeneral Medical Center

