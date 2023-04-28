Mid-Coast School of Technology to host free car care clinic

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A local group wants to make sure you and your children hit the road safely.

NAPA Auto and Truck Care Mid-Coast Business Development Group and the Mid Coast School Technology is hosting a free car care clinic on Saturday.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mid Coast School of Technology in Rockland.

Technicians will be working side by side with students to help educate the community about their vehicles and how to maintain them.

There will be stations covering topics like warning lights, checking and maintaining fluids, and what to look for when changing tires.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.