Mid-Coast School of Technology to host free car care clinic

(Noelle Williams)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A local group wants to make sure you and your children hit the road safely.

NAPA Auto and Truck Care Mid-Coast Business Development Group and the Mid Coast School Technology is hosting a free car care clinic on Saturday.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mid Coast School of Technology in Rockland.

Technicians will be working side by side with students to help educate the community about their vehicles and how to maintain them.

There will be stations covering topics like warning lights, checking and maintaining fluids, and what to look for when changing tires.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

TSA officials found a loaded gun in a man's backpack at PWM on Thursday.
TSA officials find loaded gun in man’s backpack at PWM
Presque Isle Inn Auction
Presque Isle Inn sold at Auction
Sean Halsey
‘Tried to do everything I could to help my kids’: Man shot on Yarmouth highway says family is recovering
An adult deer tick
What to know about tick, Lyme season following a mild winter
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Car crashes into home, catches fire in Vassalboro